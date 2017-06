* USD/INR likely to be ranged in opening trades with upward bias, say traders. The pair last closed at 55.9650/9750. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.39 versus NY close of 55.46-49. * Asian shares were capped on Tuesday after the previous day's deep losses as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs, to levels seen as unsustainable, triggered alarms indebted regions could push the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to seek a bailout. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.04 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore were up 0.4 percent. * The embattled euro languished at multi-year lows versus the yen and greenback on Tuesday, having been dealt another setback after Moody's changed to negative its outlook for Europe's biggest economy, Germany.