* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.1 percent. * China's manufacturing output in July grew at its fastest pace in nine months, helping lift an index of activity in the country's overall factory sector to its highest level since February, a survey on Tuesday showed. * Asian shares were capped on Tuesday after the previous day's deep losses as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs, to levels seen as unsustainable, triggered alarms indebted regions could push the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to seek a bailout. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.09 billion rupees on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index fell 1.6 percent, marking its biggest percentage fall since mid-May. * Traders are starting to grow concerned the government may not be able to deliver substantial policy reforms after last week's presidential elections, threatening to undo the strong gains in Indian stocks seen last month. * Major earnings on Tuesday: Lupin Ltd, Ashok Leyland , Jindal Steel & Power, LIC Housing Finance , Sesa Goa and Canara Bank. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)