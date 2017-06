* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is steady at 8.07 percent. * Global factors such as crude oil prices and the embattled euro are likely to dominate trading this week, given the lack of major domestic triggers ahead of the central bank's policy review on July 31. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on July 27, including 60 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)