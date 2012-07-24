* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.24 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.22 percent on data showing China's manufacturing output in July grew at its fastest pace in nine months, traders say. * The news is a welcome development after Spain's debt woes had dominated headlines, traders say. Domestic indexes had fallen in each of the previous two sessions. * Hindustan Unilever shares gains 3.6 percent a day after April-June Net profit doubled, handily beating estimates. * However, India's no. 3 software services company Wipro shares drop 3.6 percent after issuing a muted sales forecast for the quarter. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.09 billion rupees ($19.49 million) on Monday. ($1 = 55.9200 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)