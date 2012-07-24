* Shares in Indian sugar refiners rise as domestic sugar futures extend gains, helped by higher demand and by concerns poor rainfall in cane-growing areas could trim next year's production. * The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has so far risen 18.8 percent from the start of June. * Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have received over 32 percent less rainfall since the beginning of the monsoons on June 1. * Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region, according to officials. * Balrampur Chini rallies 4.2 percent after gaining more than 25.1 percent since the start of June. Bajaj Hindusthan adds 2 percent, after gaining 33.3 percent in the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)