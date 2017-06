* USD/INR trading flat at 55.96/9775 versus 55.9650/9750 last close. Pair hit a session high of 56.10 and a low of 55.90. * Several deaers say a foreing bank has been selling dollars on behalf of a telecoms copy. * An Indian ministerial panel meets on Tuesday afternoon to discuss airwave prices for an upcoming 2G auction. * India's main BSE stock index up 0.2 percent, helped after China's July flash factory purchasing managers index rose to the highest since February, offering relief to struggling global markets. * Euro also received a temporary boost, though later retreats not too far from a two-year low agains the dollar. * Moody's Investors Service cuts its sovereign outlook on Germany to "negative," saying the Aaa-rated country might need to offer additional support for countries such as Spain or Italy. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)