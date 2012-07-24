* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 basis
points to 6.88 percent, while the 1-year rate
rises 2 bps to 7.59 percent
* Expectations the RBI will keep interest rates on July 31 grow.
Investors have held doubts about monetary easing given
inflationary pressures remain despite slowing economic growth.
* Traders also cite some profit-taking after the sharp receiving
seen on Monday on the back of global risk aversion. The 5-year
rate fell as low as 6.84 percent, its lowest level so far this
year.
* "Currently views for a status quo seem to be higher, but
market expectations will keep changing every day until the
policy. Global factors are also playing a key role in
determining the direction for OIS rates," a senior dealer with a
private bank said.
* Traders are also eyeing whether the government will announce
policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing
more foreign investment.
