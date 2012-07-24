* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 basis points to 6.88 percent, while the 1-year rate rises 2 bps to 7.59 percent * Expectations the RBI will keep interest rates on July 31 grow. Investors have held doubts about monetary easing given inflationary pressures remain despite slowing economic growth. * Traders also cite some profit-taking after the sharp receiving seen on Monday on the back of global risk aversion. The 5-year rate fell as low as 6.84 percent, its lowest level so far this year. * "Currently views for a status quo seem to be higher, but market expectations will keep changing every day until the policy. Global factors are also playing a key role in determining the direction for OIS rates," a senior dealer with a private bank said. * Traders are also eyeing whether the government will announce policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing more foreign investment. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)