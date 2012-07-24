BUZZ-India's Cadila Healthcare hits record high on US FDA approval
** Cadila Healthcare shares rise as much as 9.9 pct to record high
* Shares in Idea Cellular falls 1.5 percent a day after India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier April-June net profit misses forecasts. * Idea's monthly average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecoms, fell to 156 rupees from 160 rupees in the previous quarter, while average realisation per minute (ARPM) dropped to 0.412 rupees from 0.422 rupees in the previous quarter. * Analysts say the earnings raise doubts about the rest of the fiscal year, adding industry Bharti Airtel's earnings due early next month will be key in determining whether the falls in margins are an industry-wide trend. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week