* India's one-day cash rate steady at 8.00/8.05 percent, same as last close. * Banks' borrowing via repo window falls to 240.10 billion rupees on Tuesday, marking its lowest in over two weeks. * "We are now into the second week of the reporting fortnight and find no reason for any turbulence in rupee liquidity," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note Tuesday. * Kotak estimates inflows into the banking system at 133.5 billion rupees, while outflows are estimated at 862.10 billion rupees during the week. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 119.29 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 455.31 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)