July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2018

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date July 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1FF7

