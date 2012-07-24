* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield stays unchanged at 8.07 percent. * Most investors now expect the central bank to stay pat on rates at its policy review on July 31, but traders expect views to shift until policy day. * The movement in crude oil prices will also be key: Oil is India's biggest import and higher prices can further fuel inflationary pressures. * Dealers are eyeing as well whether the government will announce any policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing more foreign direct investment. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)