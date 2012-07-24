* USD/INR trading at 56.06/07 versus previous close of 55.9650/9750. It has traded in a 55.90-56.10 range during the session, largely tracking developments in the euro and global risk sentiment. * Large selling of dollars from a telecoms company had earlier pressured USD/INR, traders say. * The euro fell against the dollar on Tuesday after weak German manufacturing data fuelled concerns about slowing growth in Europe's largest economy. * The common currency looked likely to extend losses on mounting concerns Spain may need a full bailout. * Local stocks end with modest gains: the BSE index adds 0.24 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)