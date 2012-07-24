* Mizuho cuts price target to $105 from $107

* Nomura cuts target price to $105 from $120

* Shares down as much as 3 pct

July 24 Several brokerages lowered their price targets on VMware Inc's (VMW.N) stock after the software maker forecast third-quarter revenue largely below analysts' estimates in light of weaker government spending and uncertainty over Europe's economy.

On Monday, the company said it expects a revenue of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion in the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $1.14 billion. [ID:nL4E8IN6S1]

Increased caution about European markets, weak U.S. Federal spending and robust hiring by the company dampened expectations for the second half, Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Lowy wrote in a note to clients.

Lowy cut his target price on VMware stock to $105 from $107.

Analysts at Nomura Equity Research, who too reduced their price target on the stock to $105 from $120, said a continued slow down in license momentum could be a dampener for near-term growth.

VMware, the biggest maker of the so-called virtualization software that reduces the number of servers companies need is a publicly traded division of storage giant EMC Corp EMC.N.

VMware also said on Monday it will acquire privately held Nicira Inc for $1.05 billion in cash to expand its portfolio and strengthen its position in the virtualized networks market.

"We view the acquisition of the software-defined networking pioneer as a major strategic move aimed at networking virtualization market, which is likely to become the next battleground in defining next generation cloud datacenters," MKM Partners analyst Israel Hernandez said.

Several other analysts also cut their price targets on VMware on Tuesday. [ID:nL4E8IO1BF]

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company were down 1 percent at $88.34 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

((aurindom.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: aurindom.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VMWARE RESEARCH/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.