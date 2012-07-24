July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CFG Investment SAC
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date July 30, 2019
Coupon 9.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies,
Standard Chartered Bank & Rabo Securities
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),
BB- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law New York
