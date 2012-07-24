July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 70 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 2, 2024

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 100.9570

Reoffer price 100.2070

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 220 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0188927450

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.