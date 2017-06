* USD/INR likely higher as global risk assets continue to be under pressure, say traders. The pair last closed at 56.12/13. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.39 versus NY close of 55.68-73. * Asian shares fell and the euro was stuck near multi-year lows against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs deepened worries Spain might need a bailout, while Greece's finances appeared to fall short of terms conditional to its aid. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.6 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.2 percent. * Investors continued to give the euro and risk currencies a wide berth on Wednesday following a selloff in global stocks as worries about the euro zone debt crisis festered.