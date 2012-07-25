* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan also fell 0.6 percent. * Asian shares fell and the euro was stuck near multi-year lows against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs deepened worries Spain might need a bailout, while Greece's finances appeared to fall short of terms conditional to its aid. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were sellers of stocks worth 2.53 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the benchmark BSE index rose 0.24 percent. * Days after the presidential elections, investors are still waiting for the government to take tough decisions to revive the economy by reducing the fiscal deficit and reviving the investment cycle. * Major earnings on Wednesday: Biocon, Power Grid , Raymond and Yes Bank (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)