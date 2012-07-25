* New eligibility criteria for the derivatives segment on India's National Stock Exchange will weed out 51 stocks from the tradeable futures and options (F&O) segment, starting with the October series, according to exchange regulatory SEBI. * The removal will bring down the number of stocks that can be traded in the F&O segment to 157 from 208 at present. * Among the bigger stocks that would be excluded are: Oil India , Essar Oil Limited, Jet Airways, Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,HCC Ltd , and Development Credit Bank * Shares in Jet Airways fall 4.2 percent, Essar Oil falls 2.31 percent, while HCC and Development Credit Bank decline 3.54 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com)