* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.08 percent but trading is expected to be rangebound ahead of the auction on Friday and the central bank's monetary policy review on July 31. * "Its plain market-positioning which is causing the up move, otherwise trading will be ranged," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. * Most traders have pared bets of a rate cut by the central bank, though some hopes still remain. * Traders will continue to watch global crude oil price moves and the risk sentiment globally for direction ahead of the policy. * The 10-year bond is seen trading in a 8.04 to 8.10 percent band this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)