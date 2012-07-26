* Studying appropriate timing to offer Japan equities funds
* Daiwa's assets under management total $117 bln
* Daiwa posts net inflows totalling $4 bln in Jan-June
By Chikafumi Hodo and Michiko Iwasaki
TOKYO, July 26 Daiwa Asset Management, Japan's
second largest money manager, expects high yields will attract
retail money into bond mutual funds that invest in countries
such as Turkey, while many investors will also seek shelter in
Japanese bond funds.
The yen's appreciation and weakness in global share prices
stemming from Europe's debt crisis have hit the performance of
Japanese investment trust funds, a type of mutual funds known as
toushin, which prompted big outflows until March.
The industry is seeing more inflows now, but the outlook
may be tough with the yen regaining strength and euro zone's
debt crisis worsening, Makoto Shirakawa, the president of Daiwa
Asset, told Reuters in an interview.
Daiwa Assets, which has about 9.1 trillion yen ($117.62
billion) in assets under management, thinks further market
uncertainty will prompt Japanese retail investors to direct
their money into low risk and plain vanilla products.
In current market conditions, Daiwa Asset thinks that it
would be difficult to generate capital from equities, while low
risk funds such as Japanese government bonds funds are drawing
healthy demand since the start of the financial year in April.
Daiwa Asset is also focusing on offering Canadian
dollar-denominated bond funds, Turkish bond funds, Brazilian
funds and bond funds of Southeast Asian nations.
In addition, the asset company expects real estate
investment trust (REIT) funds will remain popular, Shirakawa
said.
"Turkey is drawing a lot attention in many ways. Another
important factor that is attracting investments is that yields
on Turkish bonds are high relative to other countries," said
Shirakawa, who was promoted to his current job in April.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year treasuries TR10YT=RR is
currently around 8.25 percent.
Still, Daiwa Asset, a fund management unit of the country's
No.2 brokerage house Daiwa Securities Group (8601.T), has not
given up the idea about investing in Japanese equities funds.
"We'll continue to find opportunities to offer funds that
invest in Japanese equities. As a Japanese asset management
company, I feel we have a mission to invest in Japanese
equities, although it's important to find the appropriate timing
to do so," Shirakawa said.
"I think there will be such a chance in this financial year
to consider offering Japanese equities funds with share prices
falling to such a low level now."
The investment trust market as a whole has suffered severe
outflows during the second half of the previous financial year
to March, seeing net outflows of about 1 trillion yen.
Still, the market was picking up from April with the market
seeing net inflows of about 800 billion yen during the
April-June quarter.
During the first six month of the year to June, Daiwa Asset
managed to draw in more funds from retail investors, with net
inflows totalling 315 billion yen ($4 billion) in the period.
"I'm not satisfied with our results, although we managed to
draw net inflows despite the fact that the industry as a whole
was seeing net outflows," Shirakawa said.
"I feel the industry has moved out from the worst period."
Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in the
Asia-Pacific region after Australia, with asset size of 58.36
trillion yen ($746.10 billion) as of June.
Market participants closely watch the Japanese market due to
its size, which is nearly the size of Turkey's economy, the
world's 18th largest.
($1 = 78.2200 Japanese yen)
