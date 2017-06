* USD/INR at close to a month high; at 56.3725/3775 vs 56.12/13 last close. * Month-end oil demand seen with pair likely to remain biddish on importer demand, says dealers. * Custodian banks, including a U.S. bank, seen selling intermittently, but not much impact as USD demand is strong. * State-run bank dealer says media reports of government postponing a diesel price increase also weighing on sentiments. * Pair likely to remain bid with diminishing chances of anything coming on the reforms side.