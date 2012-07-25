* India's benchmark BSE index fall 0.91 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.87 percent on media reports the government is unlikely to go ahead with a much anticipated hike in diesel prices in the near term. * The rupees falls to its lowest in a month to the dollar, adding to the negative sentiment. * Asian shares are hit hard by deepening worries Spain would need a bailout, while Greece appeared unlikely to meet conditions of its aid package. * State-run oil stocks are hit, with Oil & Natural Gas down 1.1 percent. * Blue chips hit across the board. Tata Motors falls 1.8 percent, while Larsen & Toubro is down 1.1 percent. * Hindustan Unilever shares lose 2 percent on profit-taking a day after it hit a record high. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)