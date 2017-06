* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises as much as 3 basis points to 8.10 percent after a senior government official is quoted in a media report saying the central bank will likely not lower rates at its policy review on July 31. * Pronab Sen, principal adviser to India's Planning Commission, told newswire Dow Jones the Reserve Bank of India was likely to hold rates steady next week, and the government should cut subsidies to improve confidence about its fiscal health. * The RBI is independent from the government, and Sen does not have a direct influence on monetary policy. * However, traders say the comments are further denting rate cut hopes. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)