* USD/INR gains to 56.28/30 from its 56.12/13 previous close, though below session high of 56.44. * Dealers say USD/INR off session high as euro rallies on media reports that European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny saw grounds for giving the euro zone bailout fund a banking licence. * Senior dealer tips 56.10-56.45 range for the rest of the session. * Month-end dollar demand from oil companies also seen, supporting USD/INR. * Custodian banks, including a U.S. bank, seen selling intermittently, but not much impact as USD demand is strong.