* India's benchmark BSE index down 0.4 percent, after earlier falling as much as 1.1 percent to its lowest since June 19. The 50-share NSE index loses 0.35 percent. * Broader losses capped on brief gains in European shares after a ECB policymaker sees arguments to give a banking license to the region's permanent rescue fund, which allow it to borrow unlimited funds from the central bank. ID:nL6E8IP2J8] * However, broader domestic sentiment still weak on media reports the government is unlikely to go ahead with a much anticipated hike in diesel prices in the near term. * -run Oil & Natural Gas Corp falls 0.3 percent. * Recent out-performers also fall, with Hindustan Unilever down 2.4 percent after surging to a record high on Tuesday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)