* India's one-day cash rate falls to a two-week low in
trade at 7.80 percent, a level last seen on July 10. It is now
trading at 8.00/05 percent, the same as Tuesday's close.
* Banks' borrowing via the repo window stood at 339.20 billion
rupees on Wednesday, well within the RBI's comfort level of cash
deficit.
* Banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 200.4 billion rupees vs
152.06 billion rupees in the previous session.
* Dealers say cash remains comfortable ahead of reserve
reporting on Friday with cash balances with RBI as on July 21
above average daily cash requirement of 3.15 trillion rupees for
the fortnight ending July 27.
* Total volumes in the call money market were at 115.64 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent. The total
volume in the CBLO market was at 474.43 billion rupees, at a
weighted average rate of 7.88 percent.
