* India's one-day cash rate falls to a two-week low in trade at 7.80 percent, a level last seen on July 10. It is now trading at 8.00/05 percent, the same as Tuesday's close. * Banks' borrowing via the repo window stood at 339.20 billion rupees on Wednesday, well within the RBI's comfort level of cash deficit. * Banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 200.4 billion rupees vs 152.06 billion rupees in the previous session. * Dealers say cash remains comfortable ahead of reserve reporting on Friday with cash balances with RBI as on July 21 above average daily cash requirement of 3.15 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending July 27. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 115.64 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 474.43 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.88 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)