* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis points to 8.10 percent as traders adjust positions ahead of the policy review on July 31, when the central bank is now expected to hold rates steady by most participants. * Traders said views had been split over whether or not the RBI would cut rates earlier but a senior government adviser's comments earlier in the day had further dented hopes for a rate reduction. * Pronab Sen, principal adviser to India's Planning Commission, told newswire Dow Jones the Reserve Bank of India was likely to hold rates steady next week, and the government should cut subsidies to improve confidence about its fiscal health. * The RBI is independent of the government, and Sen does not have a direct influence on monetary policy, but traders said since his views were similar to those of the Governor, rate cut hopes got dashed further.