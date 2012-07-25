* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 5 basis points to 6.94 percent, while the 1-year rate rises 3 bps to 7.62 percent as calls for a rate pause by the central bank at its policy review grow. * Traders however said the 1-month OIS rate at 7.85 percent and the 1-year rate close to 7.5 percent are indicative of the market pricing in a rate cut in the near-term. * "Market pricing as per the forward curve suggests the market is positioned for a 25 bps rate cut, though broadly there are no expectations as such. Last time too, market was pricing in a rate cut," a dealer with a private bank said. * Expectations RBI will keep interest rates steady on July 31 grow after comments from Pronab Sen, principal adviser to India's Planning Commission, who told newswire Dow Jones the RBI was likely to hold rates steady next week, and the government should cut subsidies to improve confidence about its fiscal health. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)