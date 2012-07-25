* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 5 basis
points to 6.94 percent, while the 1-year rate
rises 3 bps to 7.62 percent as calls for a rate pause by the
central bank at its policy review grow.
* Traders however said the 1-month OIS rate at 7.85 percent and
the 1-year rate close to 7.5 percent are indicative of the
market pricing in a rate cut in the near-term.
* "Market pricing as per the forward curve suggests the market
is positioned for a 25 bps rate cut, though broadly there are no
expectations as such. Last time too, market was pricing in a
rate cut," a dealer with a private bank said.
* Expectations RBI will keep interest rates steady on July 31
grow after comments from Pronab Sen, principal adviser to
India's Planning Commission, who told newswire Dow Jones the RBI
was likely to hold rates steady next week, and the government
should cut subsidies to improve confidence about its fiscal
health.
