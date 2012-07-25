July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date August 1, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.972

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170.4

bp over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date August 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC,

JPMorgan & Lloyds

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0811116853

