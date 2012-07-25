June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 01, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 110bp
Payment Date August 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0811453181
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.