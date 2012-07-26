* USD/INR may open lower on gains in Asian stocks and steadier euro, but month-end oil demand may push up pair later in the session, says dealers. The pair last closed at 56.16/17. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.52 versus NY close of 56.26-31. * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Thursday after bouncing from recent lows as hopes rose for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone's debt crisis from deepening further, but sentiment was fragile. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.4 percent higher and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.1 percent. * The euro inched lower on Thursday giving back some of its gains from a short-covering rally the previous day, its outlook clouded by persistent worries about Spain's debt woes.