* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.04 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Thursday after bouncing from recent lows as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone's debt crisis from deepening further, but sentiment was fragile. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were sellers of stocks worth 3.72 billion rupees on Wednesday, marking their second consecutive day of selling, when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.43 percent. * Traders say a delay in action could undo the rally in domestic stocks last month, which had been built on hopes that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would push for policy reforms after presidential elections. * Earnings on Thursday: ITC, JSW Steel, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Tata Communications , ACC, Ambuja Cements and Sterlite Industries (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)