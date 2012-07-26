* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.10 percent as investors await the central bank's policy review for direction. * Risk sentiment seen as an important factor: domestic shares trading flat ahead of the expiry of derivatives at the end of the session. Globally, the euro inches lower, its outlook clouded by persistent worries about Spain's debt woes. * Any cues on likely government reforms such as a hike in diesel prices ahead of the RBI policy review on July 31 could spur gains bond prices. * Otherwise, yields seen range-bound at 8.07-8.11 percent, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)