* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.14 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index loses 0.17 ahead of the expiry of
derivatives.
* Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net
sellers of stocks worth 3.72 billion Indian rupees ($66.23
million) on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of net
sales.
* Infosys shares fall 0.9 percent, while Oil & Natural
Gas Corp loses 0.5 percent, leading decliners.
* Cigarette maker ITC shares gain 0.9 percent ahead of
earnings later in the day.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan gains 0.7 percent
on bargain hunting after recent falls as hopes grow for more
U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures
to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening.
($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees)
