* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.14 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.17 ahead of the expiry of derivatives. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 3.72 billion Indian rupees ($66.23 million) on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of net sales. * Infosys shares fall 0.9 percent, while Oil & Natural Gas Corp loses 0.5 percent, leading decliners. * Cigarette maker ITC shares gain 0.9 percent ahead of earnings later in the day. * MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan gains 0.7 percent on bargain hunting after recent falls as hopes grow for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening. ($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)