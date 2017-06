* A slew of midcap stocks slump by double digits on widespread speculation some investors are liquidating their positions because of margin call pressures, according to dealers. * Tulip Telecom drops 40 percent, while Radico Khaitan , Pipapav Shipyard, Parsvnath Developers and Everonn Education fall between 13-20 percent each. * Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills falls 6.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)