* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year rate both down 2 basis points each at 6.92 percent and 7.62 percent, respectively, as risk sentiment remains weak in global markets. * The euro gives back some of its previous session's short-covering gains on persistent worries about Spain's debt woes. * However, traders continue to expect the RBI to hold interest rates steady on July 31, limiting further declines in swap rates. * Domestic shares trading down 0.2 percent ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry. * Traders also watching for any announcement on reforms by the government as they await the RBI decision on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)