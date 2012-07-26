* Shares in Jubilant Foodworks fall 3.6 percent, despite a surge in quarterly net profit on lower margins that analysts attribute to slowing same-store sales and discounts. * The operator of Domino's pizza in India said on Wednesday its April-June net profit surged 39.7 percent to 323.5 million rupees from a year ago. * However, Kotak Institutional says gross margins fell 110 bps in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, attributing it to "aggressive discounting." * The brokerage reiterates its "sell" rating on the stock, citing expectations for "weak" consumer demand in urban areas and continued price discounting. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)