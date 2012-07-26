* Shares in Jubilant Foodworks fall 3.6 percent,
despite a surge in quarterly net profit on lower margins that
analysts attribute to slowing same-store sales and discounts.
* The operator of Domino's pizza in India said on Wednesday its
April-June net profit surged 39.7 percent to 323.5 million
rupees from a year ago.
* However, Kotak Institutional says gross margins fell 110 bps
in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, attributing it to
"aggressive discounting."
* The brokerage reiterates its "sell" rating on the stock,
citing expectations for "weak" consumer demand in urban areas
and continued price discounting.
