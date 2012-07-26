* Gujarat Gas Company and Gujarat State Petronet rise after Economic Times reports the state's high court has directed the regional government to pass laws making it compulsory for all four-wheelers registered in Gujarat to convert to natural gas within one year. * The Gujarat high court issued the directive "with the protection of lives of citizens" in mind, the newspaper quoted the order as saying, and is also seeking the restriction of emissions to reduce pollution. link.reuters.com/qug69s * Gujarat Gas, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution, gains 2.1 percent. * Gujarat State Petronet, a pipeline operator, advances 3.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)