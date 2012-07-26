* Gujarat Gas Company and Gujarat State Petronet
rise after Economic Times reports the state's high
court has directed the regional government to pass laws making
it compulsory for all four-wheelers registered in Gujarat to
convert to natural gas within one year.
* The Gujarat high court issued the directive "with the
protection of lives of citizens" in mind, the newspaper quoted
the order as saying, and is also seeking the restriction of
emissions to reduce pollution.
link.reuters.com/qug69s
* Gujarat Gas, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and
distribution, gains 2.1 percent.
* Gujarat State Petronet, a pipeline operator, advances 3.5
percent.
