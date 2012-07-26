* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.59 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index loses 0.68 percent as banks
retreat on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will keep
interest rates on hold at its policy review on Tuesday.
* Lingering doubts about whether the government will announce a
fuel price hike to reduce its fiscal burden continue to hit
state-run oil stocks.
* European shares edge lower, as weak corporate earnings reports
highlighted the growing impact of the debt crisis in Europe.
* State Bank of India falls 1.85 percent, while private
lender ICICI Bank is down 0.54 percent.
* Oil shares extend falls: Oil & Natural Gas Corp
falls 1.92 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp is down
2.28 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp loses 1.68
percent.
