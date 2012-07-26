* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.59 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.68 percent as banks retreat on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on Tuesday. * Lingering doubts about whether the government will announce a fuel price hike to reduce its fiscal burden continue to hit state-run oil stocks. * European shares edge lower, as weak corporate earnings reports highlighted the growing impact of the debt crisis in Europe. * State Bank of India falls 1.85 percent, while private lender ICICI Bank is down 0.54 percent. * Oil shares extend falls: Oil & Natural Gas Corp falls 1.92 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp is down 2.28 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp loses 1.68 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)