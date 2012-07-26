* USD/INR trading at 55.996/02 compared to 56.16/17 in the previous close, en route to snap a four-day winning streak that saw the cross hit its highest this month. * Some of the pullback, with a session low at 55.85, being attributed to expectations for another round of quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve. * However, month-end dollar demand from oil companies limiting further falls in USD/INR. * "There are no specific flows in the market as such, but broadly people are expecting more stimulus from the Fed," a senior dealer with a private bank said. * Domestic shares fall 0.4 percent ahead of the monthly expiry of derivative contracts. [ .BO] (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)