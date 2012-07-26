* USD/INR is likely to fall to 54 or below by December and to fall further to 53 by March 2013, according to an RBS survey of over 130 market participants. * Positioning wise, about 58 pct of market participants believe that USD/INR is trading neutral, while 27 pct believe the market is short. * Around 25 percent of respondents are looking to sell the USD/INR on upticks, with 19 percent are looking to buy the cross when it trades lower. * Most participants also expect the repo rate will be cut by 50 bps by March 2013. * Respondents expect the 10-year benchmark yield to fall to 7.90 percent by December and to 7.85 percent by March, the RBS survey also shows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)