* India's one-day cash rate was range-bound at 8.00/8.05 percent versus previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent. * Banks' borrowing via the repo window fell to 223.0 billion rupees, as cash deficit remains comfortable a day before reserves reporting. * Dealers expect the cash deficit to remain within manageable levels at around 200-500 billion rupees in the near term, making it unlikely the central bank will step in to buy bonds via open market operations. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 102.90 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 494.58 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)