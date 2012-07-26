* USD/INR falls sharply to 55.55/57 from its previous close of 56.16/17, and is on its way to post its biggest daily loss in two weeks. * The fall is driven by a sharp rally in euro after ECB President Mario Draghi says the central bank will do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse. {ID:nL6E8IQC29] * A dealer at a foreign bank says some corporates who were long USD/INR are bailing, interbank traders also cutting longs after Draghi remarks. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)