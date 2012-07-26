UPDATE 7-At least 12 killed in rare militant attack in Tehran
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Foreign minister Zarif's quote, colour)
July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bertelsmann AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date August 2, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 98.954
Reoffer price 98.954
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 141.1
bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date August 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Barlcays, RBS & Societe
Generale
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0811690550
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Foreign minister Zarif's quote, colour)
WASHINGTON, June 7 Facebook Inc announced a set of three new features on Wednesday intended to boost civic engagement among users in the United States on its platform by connecting them more easily with their elected representatives.