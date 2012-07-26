July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date August 3, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 23bp

Payment Date August 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.