July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Heineken NV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 04, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.818

Reoffer price 99.818

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.6bp

Over the DBR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date August 04, 2025

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.977

Reoffer price 99.977

Spread 92 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.1bp

Over the DBR

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse & Ing Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Listing Lux

