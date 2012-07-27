* USD/INR may open lower, buoyed by a rally in Asian stocks and a steady euro after a rally on Thursday, but losses may be kept in check by month-end oil demand, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.52/53. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.88 versus NY close of 55.95-00. * Asian shares rose and the euro held steady on Friday after the European Central Bank signalled its resolve to defend the euro zone, raising expectations it will move quickly to tackle skyrocketing borrowing costs in countries like Spain. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 1.5 percent higher and Nifty futures in Singapore were up 1.1 percent. * The euro steadied in Asian trading on Friday after rallying on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session.