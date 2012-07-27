* USD/INR may open lower, buoyed by a rally in Asian
stocks and a steady euro after a rally on Thursday, but losses
may be kept in check by month-end oil demand, say dealers. The
pair last closed at 55.52/53.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.88 versus NY close of
55.95-00.
* Asian shares rose and the euro held steady on Friday after the
European Central Bank signalled its resolve to defend the euro
zone, raising expectations it will move quickly to tackle
skyrocketing borrowing costs in countries like Spain.
* MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 1.5 percent
higher and Nifty futures in Singapore were up 1.1
percent.
* The euro steadied in Asian trading on Friday after rallying on
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to hold the euro
zone together, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter
gross domestic product data later in the session.