* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 1.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.7 percent. * Asian shares rallied on Friday, led higher by a strong result from smartphone maker Samsung Electronics, after the European Central Bank boosted market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were sellers of stocks worth 11.8 billion rupees on Thursday, marking their third consecutive day of selling, when the BSE index fell 1.22 percent. * Investors now fear the government will hold off on widely anticipated fuel subsidy and retail reforms because of renewed opposition from party and coalition allies. * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to hold the repo rate steady at its review on Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, keeping pressure on the government to reduce the fiscal deficit and take steps to remove bottlenecks that are driving up food prices. * Major earnings on Friday: ICICI Bank, NTPC , Grasim Industries, United Spirits and TVS Motor. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)