* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.12 percent as investors pare positions ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale due later in the day. * Traders say auction demand is likely to be subdued given it comes ahead of the RBI policy review on Tuesday. * A broadly positive sentiment for risk across the region is also seen denting demand for bonds. Domestic shares gain 1.4 percent while the euro steadies after the previous day's rally. * Traders say 10-year bond seen in 8.09 to 8.13 percent band until auction results. * Although most analysts expect the RBI to hold rates on hold, bond investors still bracing for a potential surprise cut.