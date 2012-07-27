* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.24 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 1.37 percent, in line with Asian shares that rallied after European Central Bank boosted market sentiment by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone. * Traders say the rally would be short-lived as at home investors wait for policy action after renewed opposition from within the Congress party and coalition allies over reforms. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors sold stocks worth 11.8 billion rupees on Thursday, marking their third consecutive day of selling, when the BSE index fell 1.22 percent. * Banks leading the gains: ICICI bank shares gain 3 percent ahead of earnings, HDFC Bank rises 1.6 percent, while Tata Motors shares rose 4.2 percent after falling 8.8 percent in the last five sessions. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)